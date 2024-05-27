La K’onga PAN PIPER, 27 mai 2024, PARIS.

La K’onga PAN PIPER. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-05-27 à 20:30 (2024-05-27 au ). Tarif : 49.5 à 49.5 euros.

La K’onga, the phenomen on of the year that was born in Córdoba. The band filled 10 Gran Rex and 3 Movistar Arena, in addition to selling out a stadium by 2023 and imposing record-breaking hits. The secret? Twenty years of work, the income of a former Operación Triunfo and a boom during the pandemic. La K’onga, el fenómeno del año que nació en Córdoba. La banda llenó 10 Gran Rex y 3 Movistar Arena, además de llenar un estadio para 2023 e imponer hits récord. ¿El secreto? Veinte años de trabajo, los ingresos de una ex Operación Triunfo y un boom durante la pandemia. **** Information complémentaire **** Concert debout La K’onga La K’onga

Votre billet est ici

PAN PIPER PARIS 2-4 IMPASSE LAMIER Paris

49.5

EUR49.5.

