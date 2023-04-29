New York Comedy Night – Petit Palais des Glaces, Paris PALAIS DES GLACES – SALLE 2, 29 avril 2023, PARIS.

POLYCHRONE (L.2-1087120 et 3-1087130) présente ce spectacle. NEW YORK COMEDY NIGHT présenté par SEBASTIAN MARX Pitch :Every Saturday, Sebastian Marx hosts an all-star lineup of local and international English-speaking comedians doing their best material for an unforgettable night of laughs. Plus, the occasional International headliner who happens to be in town. 100% English. » Spectacle en anglais uniquementPetite salle non accessible aux PMR.Arriver 30 min avant, fouille de sécurité. Parking proche rue de Malte. Métro stations République ou Goncourt (lignes 3, 5, 8, 9 et 11), bus n° 75 arrêt Jules Ferry. New York Comedy Night New York Comedy Night

PALAIS DES GLACES – SALLE 2 PARIS 37, RUE DU FBG DU TEMPLE Paris

