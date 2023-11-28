Youth Voices @ Women’s Forum 2023 Palais Brongniart Paris, 28 novembre 2023T 09:00, Paris.

We are thrilled to share about the official launch of Youth Voices’ initiative Call to Application for the upcoming Global Meeting of the Women’s Forum in partnership with HEC Paris, on November 28-29 2023

Are you currently enrolled as a student or simply aged between 18 and 27 and passionate about gender equality? Eager to have your voice heard by an international audience of business and political leaders?

JOIN US! Be part of the 2023 Youth Delegation of 80 youth ambassadors and have the opportunity to be invited.

On November 27, you will have the opportunity to assist to a special session on Youth & Education and take part to 4 ateliers on Public Speaking, Networking, Inconscious Biases and Self Management followed up with a cocktail reception hosted by Generation 2030.

Palais Brongniart 16 Pl. de la Bourse, 75002 Paris Quartier Vivienne Paris 75002