15 – 17 avril Sur place Entrée libre sur réservation contact@methodacting.fr, 0607414125, https://www.methodacting.fr/
Portes Ouvertes Avril 2022
Method Acting Center, Formations d’Acteurs, Scénaristes & Réalisateurs pour le Cinéma & le Théâtre,
vous accueille en Avril, pendant ses Journées Portes Ouvertes :
LES 15, 16 & 17 AVRIL 2022
De 9h30 à 20h30
Au 93 avenue d’Italie, 75013 13e
FORMATIONS 2022/2023
ACTORS STUDIO // ACTING in ENGLISH // SCÉNARIO & RÉALISATION
VOIX, CHANT & INTERPRÉTATION // ATELIER DANSE
IMPROVISATION // ONE MAN SHOW
ACTING pour ADOS // ACTING for TEENS
COURS ANGLAIS – FRANÇAIS
NOTRE ENGAGEMENT QUALITÉ
– Une approche bienveillante et pragmatique de la méthode
– Des cours non surchargés, la possibilité de passer très régulièrement vos scènes
– Des coaches en activité dans le milieu du cinéma et du spectacle
– Un suivi personnalisé et adapté à chaque profil d’acteur
– Une ambiance générale qui favorise l’entraide et non la compétition
– Une souplesse quand à vos obligations professionnelles
– Une équipe pédagogique à votre écoute pour vos doutes & questions
– Des salles adaptées à chaque type d’atelier
– La possibilité de répéter gratuitement vos scènes dans nos locaux
INFOS & RÉSERVATIONS
https://www.methodacting.fr/portes-ouvertes-avril-2022/
06 07 41 41 25 / contact@methodacting.fr
Method Acting Center 93 Avenue d’Italie 75013 Paris Quartier de la Maison-Blanche
