Portes Ouvertes Avril 2022 – Method Acting Center, 15 avril 2022 09:30, Paris.

15 – 17 avril
contact@methodacting.fr, 0607414125, https://www.methodacting.fr/

Portes Ouvertes Avril 2022 de Method Acting Center, Formations d’Acteurs, Scénaristes & Réalisateurs pour le Cinéma & le Théâtre,

Portes Ouvertes Avril 2022

Method Acting Center, Formations d’Acteurs, Scénaristes & Réalisateurs pour le Cinéma & le Théâtre,

vous accueille en Avril, pendant ses Journées Portes Ouvertes :

LES 15, 16 & 17 AVRIL 2022

De 9h30 à 20h30

Au 93 avenue d’Italie, 75013 13e

FORMATIONS 2022/2023

ACTORS STUDIO // ACTING in ENGLISH // SCÉNARIO & RÉALISATION

VOIX, CHANT & INTERPRÉTATION // ATELIER DANSE

IMPROVISATION // ONE MAN SHOW

ACTING pour ADOS // ACTING for TEENS

COURS ANGLAIS – FRANÇAIS

NOTRE ENGAGEMENT QUALITÉ

– Une approche bienveillante et pragmatique de la méthode

– Des cours non surchargés, la possibilité de passer très régulièrement vos scènes

– Des coaches en activité dans le milieu du cinéma et du spectacle

– Un suivi personnalisé et adapté à chaque profil d’acteur

– Une ambiance générale qui favorise l’entraide et non la compétition

– Une souplesse quand à vos obligations professionnelles

– Une équipe pédagogique à votre écoute pour vos doutes & questions

– Des salles adaptées à chaque type d’atelier

– La possibilité de répéter gratuitement vos scènes dans nos locaux

INFOS & RÉSERVATIONS

https://www.methodacting.fr/portes-ouvertes-avril-2022/

06 07 41 41 25 / contact@methodacting.fr

vendredi 15 avril – 09h30 à 20h30

samedi 16 avril – 09h30 à 20h30

dimanche 17 avril – 09h30 à 20h30