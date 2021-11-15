NFT. Art is the ANTIDOTE by Florent BOISARD the collection born from a history. Londres, 15 novembre 2021 08:00, Paris.

15 novembre – 21 décembre https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard, http://artnumerique.org

During the first Lockdown FLORENT BOISARD created just for fun an image per day using a bottle including a visual of one of his paintings with the mention : Art is the ANTIDOTE” the goal being to pass a positive message during the pandemic, this series was a great success on social networks…

Influential contacts in the art world convinced him to present his very first digital works in bottles as NFT and to sell them.

Today it is in collaboration with the company NFT France site: artnumerique.org

the artist has just put on sale his first” NFT bottles

https://opensea.io/collection/florentboisard

The collection will be limited to 2000 bottles

