Spectacul’Art Chante France Gall L’Olympia, 12 février 2024, PARIS.

Spectacul’Art Chante France Gall L’Olympia. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-02-12 à 20:00 (2024-02-12 au ). Tarif : 45.0 à 75.0 euros.

Après Balavoine, Goldman ou Johnny, le Chœur Spectacul’Art met à l’honneur France Gall dans ce show unique conçu et dirigé par Vincent Fuchs. Avec la parHcipaHon excepHonnelle de Julie ZenaK qui rejoint les choristes pour quelques chansons. UlHme date de ceNe tournée, c’est une soirée à ne pas rater et à vivre en famille ou entre amis ASer Balavoine, Goldman and Johnny, the Spectacul’Art Choir will honor France Gall in this special show orchestrated by Vincent Fuchs. With the excepHonal parHcipaHon of Julie ZenaK who will join the chorists on stage for a few songs. Last date of this tour, this is an event not to be missed and to live with family and friends. Spectacul’Art Spectacul’Art

Votre billet est ici

L’Olympia PARIS 28, bd des Capucines Paris

45.0

EUR45.0.

Votre billet est ici