Impro à la Carte (Spectacle en Allemand) – Le Point Virgule, Paris

LE POINT-VIRGULE, 13 mai 2023, PARIS.

Tarif : 23.0 à 23.0 euros.

Die neue Show von SCHWARZBROTGOLD: Testen Sie unser Impro-Menü:Sie wählen aus – wir spielen!60 Minuten gepfeffertes Improtheater vom Feinsten. (Le show est entièrement en allemand!)

Schwarzbrotgold :Annika Ellenberger, Claire-Monique Scherer, Vera Stadler, Florian Bartsch und Verena Walden

Das deutschsprachige Theaterkollektiv in Paris (seit 2000) / Le collectif de théâtre germanophone à Paris (Depuis 2000)

LE POINT-VIRGULE PARIS
7, RUE STE-CROIX BRETONNERIE
Paris

