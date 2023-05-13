Impro à la Carte (Spectacle en Allemand) – Le Point Virgule, Paris LE POINT-VIRGULE PARIS
Impro à la Carte (Spectacle en Allemand) – Le Point Virgule, Paris LE POINT-VIRGULE, 13 mai 2023, PARIS.
Impro à la Carte (Spectacle en Allemand) – Le Point Virgule, Paris LE POINT-VIRGULE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-13 à 16:00 (2023-05-13 au ). Tarif : 23.0 à 23.0 euros.
Die neue Show von SCHWARZBROTGOLD: Testen Sie unser Impro-Menü:Sie wählen aus – wir spielen!60 Minuten gepfeffertes Improtheater vom Feinsten. (Le show est entièrement en allemand!) Schwarzbrotgold :Annika Ellenberger, Claire-Monique Scherer, Vera Stadler, Florian Bartsch und Verena WaldenDas deutschsprachige Theaterkollektiv in Paris (seit 2000) / Le collectif de théâtre germanophone à Paris (Depuis 2000) Schwarzbrotgold Schwarzbrotgold
LE POINT-VIRGULE PARIS 7, RUE STE-CROIX BRETONNERIE Paris
23.0
EUR23.0.