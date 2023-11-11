Frederil Steenbrink & Big Band I Get a Kick Out Of You LE BAL BLOMET Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Frederil Steenbrink & Big Band I Get a Kick Out Of You LE BAL BLOMET, 11 novembre 2023, PARIS. Frederil Steenbrink & Big Band I Get a Kick Out Of You LE BAL BLOMET. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-11 à 20:00 (2023-11-11 au ). Tarif : 30.8 à 30.8 euros. Concert autour des grands standards du légendaire Cole Porter. Retrouvez les titres interprétés par Sinatra, Ella, Mel Torme, Tonny Bennett, mais aussi Miles, Chet Baker, Bill Evans ou encore Lady Gaga et Rod Stewart. Frederik Steenbrink Frederik Steenbrink Votre billet est ici LE BAL BLOMET PARIS 33 rue Blomet Paris 30.8

EUR30.8. Votre billet est ici Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu LE BAL BLOMET Adresse 33 rue Blomet Ville PARIS Departement Paris Lieu Ville LE BAL BLOMET latitude longitude 48.84249320469638;2.306144847033814

LE BAL BLOMET PARIS Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/