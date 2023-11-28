Macha Gharibian & Friends – 10 Years Celebration LE 104 – NEF CURIAL Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Macha Gharibian & Friends – 10 Years Celebration LE 104 – NEF CURIAL, 28 novembre 2023, PARIS. Macha Gharibian & Friends – 10 Years Celebration LE 104 – NEF CURIAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-28 à 20:30 (2023-11-28 au ). Tarif : 30.8 à 30.8 euros. LE CENTQUATRE -PARIS (L.2-1006733/3-1006734) PRESENTE CE CONCERT Étoile de la scène jazz actuelle, la chanteuse et pianiste Macha Gharibian célèbre les dix ans de son premier album en compagnie d’une large communauté musicale constituée spécialement pour l’occasion. Macha Gharibian Macha Gharibian Votre billet est ici LE 104 – NEF CURIAL PARIS 5, rue Curial Paris 30.8

Catégorie d'Évènement: Paris

Lieu LE 104 - NEF CURIAL
Adresse 5, rue Curial
Ville PARIS
Departement Paris

