« Angel Wings » A la Sainte Chapelle Cortelli, Bach & Chants La Sainte-Chapelle, 23 décembre 2023, PARIS. Tarif : 44.0 à 55.0 euros. Voix d'anges « Angel wings » chantent Noël à la Sainte chapelle CORELLI/Concerto pour la nuit de Noël BACH/aria-Jésus que ma joie demeure Chants populaires et sacrés de Noël : Jingle bells, Douce nuit, il est né le divin enfant, mon beau sapin… ORCHESTRE PARIS Classik MAÎTRISE DES HAUTS DE SEINE & SOLISTES &CHŒUR D'ENFANTS DE L'OPERA NATIONAL DE PARIS Gaël Darchen, direction Les portes ferment à 17h55 – Aucune entrée ne se fera après Arcangelo Corelli, Orchestre Paris Classik, Johann Sebastian Bach, Gaël Darchen La Sainte-Chapelle PARIS 6, Bd du Palais Paris

