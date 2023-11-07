Bertrand Uzeel : Adopte-moi si tu peux – La Nouvelle Seine, Paris LA NOUVELLE SEINE, 7 novembre 2023, PARIS.

La PENICHE METAMORPHOSIS LA NOUVELLE SEINE (1- 1069880 / 2-1070462 / 3-1069881) présente : BERTRAND UZEELadopte-moi si tu peux C’est une histoire qui aurait pu pourtant bien commencer il y a quarante ans : une naissance dans une région au climat paradisiaque, un prénom sonnant comme une douce mélodie, “Eliyanto”, et un physique… Entre Arnold et Willy !Pourtant, trois mois après, tout bascule : il s’appellera désormais Bertrand et grandira dans les Yvelines. Le choc est brutal. Et deux questions persistent : pourquoi “Bertrand » (144ème position au classement des prénoms en 1982 !) ? Et pourquoi quarante plus tard, Bertrand cherche toujours à se faire adopter ?Entre souvenirs d’enfance et quête d’identité, Bertrand Uzeel malmène les clichés autour de l’adoption avec mordant et légèreté. Son récit agit comme un miroir, amenant chacun à s’interroger sur sa propre histoire… Parce qu’adopté ou non, finalement on se pose tous les mêmes questions… Ou presque (mais demande quand même à ta mère pour ton père …) !Production : Robin Production – Achille et Balt ProductionsAvec : Bertrand UzeelTexte : Bertrand Uzeel et Fabien LiebusMise en scène : Caroline Duffau Le diner est à 1h30 avant la représentationInformations pratiques :Péniche sans accès handicapés, arrivée 30 min avant le spectacle. Métro Saint Michel ou Maubert Mutualité, Parking Parc Maubert. Uzeel Bertrand Uzeel Bertrand

LA NOUVELLE SEINE PARIS Face au 3, quai Montebello Paris

22.0

EUR22.0.

