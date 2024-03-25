Tom McRae LA MAROQUINERIE, 25 mars 2024, PARIS.

Alias (PLATESV-R-2021-007029/ PLATESV-R-2021-007030) présente ce concert TOM MCRAE Auteur-compositeur-interprète britannique, Tom McRae, 54 ans, a sorti à ce jour 9 albums studio et 3 albums live. Le premier album de Tom a été nommé au Mercury Prize, Brit Award et Q Magazine Award. Son dernier album, une collaboration avec Lowri Evans, a été nommé au Welsh Music Prize. Outre sa propre musique, Tom a écrit pour d’autres artistes, notamment pour Marianne Faithfull sur son album de 2014 « Give My Love To London ». Sa musique a été largement utilisée au cinéma et à la télévision, et Tom McRae compose régulièrement pour des orchestres en Europe. Tom partage son temps entre Paris et le Wiltshire. Au fil des ans, Tom s’est forgé une réputation de grand artiste de scène, que ce soit en solo, en groupe ou avec un quatuor à cordes. Sa relation avec son public est très spéciale, comme peuvent en témoigner tous ceux qui ont assisté à ses concerts sincères, drôles et entraînants. British singer-songwriter, Tom McRae, 54, has released 9 studio albums to date, and 3 live albums. Tom’s debut album was nominated for The Mercury Prize, a Brit Award, and Q Magazine Award. His latest album, a collaboration with Lowri Evans, was nominated for the Welsh Music Prize. As well as his own music, Tom has written for other artists over the years, most notably Marianne Faithfull on her 2014 album “Give My Love To London”. His music has been used extensively in film and television, and McRae regularly composes for orchestras in Europe. Tom divides his time between Paris and Wiltshire. Over the years Tom has garnered a reputation as a great live act, whether solo, trio, full band, or with string quartet. Tom’s relationship with his audience is very special, as anyone who has witnessed the shows can attribute. Despite McRae’s melancholy reputation, the shows are often funny, heartfelt, and rousing. Tom McRae Tom McRae

LA MAROQUINERIE PARIS

