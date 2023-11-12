Stray From the Path + Make them Suffer + Supports LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE, 12 novembre 2023, PARIS.

Stray From the Path + Make them Suffer + Supports LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-12 à 19:30 (2023-11-12 au ). Tarif : 26.4 à 26.4 euros.

Rage Tour présente Rage Tour est fier de vous présenter ce plateau hardcore à Paris : STRAY FROM THE PATH a impressionné le public du Hellfest avec sa prestation haute en énergie! Accompagné de MAKE THEM SUFFER, VOID OF VISION et KNOSIS, la soirée est placé sous le signe du moshpit!! Stray From The Path, Make Them Suffer Stray From The Path

LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE PARIS 90, Boulevard de Clichy Paris

