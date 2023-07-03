EPITECH – ESME Summer School ESME Paris Centre, 3 juillet 2023 08:30, Paris.

3 – 21 juillet 2023 Sur place 2,710€ https://summer-schools.fr/school-epitech-esme/

EPITECH TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1999, Epitech Technology is one of the largest IT schools in France and recognized as a reference in IT education in the country. Epitech Technology offers a project-based learning, encourages you to apply knowledge and skills actively through real case studies and projects. Instead of teaching technologies, Epitech Technology teaches mindsets to build leaders, decision-makers, and critical thinkers. At Epitech Technology, students lead with their own motivation and come up with their own answers. They are guided by expert advisors and peers. Instead of a classroom, project modules are organized by a unique process which intends to replicate the professional environment.

ESME

Founded in 1905, ESME trains engineers for key roles in a variety of new technology sectors: energy, systems and the environment; embedded systems and electronics; images, signals and networks ; and digital and data intelligence. ESME’s programs emphasize the spirit of innovation, the importance of projects and initiatives, and the international, human and cultural perspective. With more than 14,000 graduates, ESME’s programs are recognized by the French Government and by the Commission des Titres d’ingénieur (CTI), the French commission on engineering credentials.

-PROGRAM

MAKE YOUR OWN ROBOT

Immerse yourself in the exciting world of Robots and develop your own, in Paris or at home! One of the largest IT schools in France, Epitech Technology offers a project-based learning recognized as a reference in IT education in the country. Combined with ESME engineering school’s multidisciplinary expertise in a variety of new technology sectors, this Summer program will bring the best of innovation, passion for technologies and robotics and French culture to offer you a unique experience. The Summer School in Robotics has been designed for you to take part in the “Maker Movement”. You will learn about Electronics, Robotics, Creative Coding, CAD, Digital Art and Digital Manufacturing in a fun and informal way.

Our program encompasses intensive courses and practical workshops led by our experts as well as survival French and intercultural workshops. You will also explore Paris, platforms for innovation and new technologies, and meet with the French experts in the Robotics world!

Over the course of three weeks, you will study and work with your teammates in a creative and inspiring environment, having free access to our cutting-edge technologies (3D Printers, Laser Cutters, Digital Pen Plotter, Connected Objects, etc.

Some parts of this program will only be available in the on-site edition, such as exploring Paris, digital manufacturing and access to machines. There will be plenty of opportunities to create, connect, and explore Paris in the virtual edition of the program.

At the end of this program, you will be able to program, assemble and design your own robot. Be ready to challenge yourself!

Agenda outline

WEEK #1: Electronics & Code

You will be introduced to electronics followed by the general principles of Coding

Week #2: Robotics & Simulation

During the second week, you will assemble and learn how to program your robot.

WEEK #3: Final Challenge

Time to bring your robot alive: Be creative!

-ALL THE FUN

The Summer Program is as much about having fun as it is about learning!

Cultural activities and French language lessons will be part of your summer. “Bonjour” will no longer be the only French word you know.

If you opt for the onsite program, wandering in the historical centre and walking next to the Eiffel Tower will be your everyday life; and that’s because our Summer School program is ideally located at the heart of Paris. Explore the famous monuments in Paris and the French way of life while being immersed in the ESME and Epitech Technology innovative learning experience!

If you choose the online program, a number of cultural and team building activities will be organized virtually: French classes, team building event(s), intercultural workshops and more.

ESME Paris Centre 34 Rue de Fleurus 75006 Paris 75006 Paris Quartier Notre-Dame-des-Champs

lundi 3 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 4 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 5 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 6 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 7 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

samedi 8 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

dimanche 9 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

lundi 10 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 11 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 12 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 13 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 14 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

samedi 15 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

dimanche 16 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

lundi 17 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 18 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 19 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 20 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 21 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00