The Baylor Project 6X Grammy ® Nominated Duc des Lombards. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-28 à 19:30 (2023-11-28 au ). Tarif : 39.6 à 39.6 euros.

Jean Baylor – Voix Marcus Baylor – Batterie Terry Brewer – Piano Ameen Saleem – Contrebasse Keith Loftis – Sax ténor & soprano La chanteuse Jean Baylor est influencée par Carmen McCrae et Shirley Horn et a joué avec Marcus Miller et Buster Willams. Le batteur Marcus Baylor a quant à lui travaillé avec Kenny Garrett et John Scofield. Ce couple de musiciens porte The Baylor Project, leur formation soulful à l’intersection entre jazz, gospel, et blues ! Soulful vibrations. The Baylor Project The Baylor Project

Duc des Lombards PARIS 42 Rue des Lombards Paris

39.6

EUR39.6.

