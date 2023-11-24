Houston Person With The Matthew Parrish Trio Duc des Lombards Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Houston Person With The Matthew Parrish Trio Duc des Lombards, 24 novembre 2023, PARIS. Houston Person With The Matthew Parrish Trio Duc des Lombards. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-24 à 19:30 (2023-11-24 au ). Tarif : 52.8 à 52.8 euros. Houston Person – Saxophone Matthew Parrish – Contrebasse Michelle Lordi – Voix Vincent Bourgeyx – Piano Francesco Ciniglio – Batterie Houston Person est une légende vivante. Ce saxophoniste a gravé son nom dans l’histoire du jazz en s’illustrant aux côtés des plus grands, de Ron Carter à Horace Silver, en passant par Charles Brown ou Etta Jones. Sa venue au Duc est un événement ! Jazz living legend. Houston Person Houston Person Votre billet est ici Duc des Lombards PARIS 42 Rue des Lombards Paris 52.8

