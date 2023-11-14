J.S Bach: Intégrale des Sonates et Partitas Pour Violon – Chapelle ST Symphorien CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris J.S Bach: Intégrale des Sonates et Partitas Pour Violon – Chapelle ST Symphorien CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN, 14 novembre 2023, PARIS. J.S Bach: Intégrale des Sonates et Partitas Pour Violon – Chapelle ST Symphorien CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-14 à 20:30 (2023-11-10 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 33.0 euros. LA CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN EST DANS L’EGLISE ST GERMAIN DES PRES Gratuit pour les moins de 12 an(s) J.S. BACH : Intégrale des sonates et partitas pour violon Paul Rouger, violon (31/10 – 14/11) David Braccini, violon (3/11) Bertrand Cervera(10/11) Votre billet est ici CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN PARIS 3 place st germain des près Paris 22.0

EUR22.0. Votre billet est ici Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN Adresse 3 place st germain des près Ville PARIS Departement Paris Lieu Ville CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN latitude longitude 0.0;0.0

CHAPELLE ST SYMPHORIEN PARIS Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/