L’équipe de Generation France tient à vous informer de 3 nouvelles rentrées à venir
FORMATIONS RELATION CLIENT DIGITALE / EXCELLENCE EN POINT DE VENTE / METIER SANTE
Une rentrée en formation au métier de Customer Care : Relation Client Digitale : 14 novembre 2022
- Formation au métier de Customer Care (relation client à distance)
- 5 semaines GRATUITES non rémunérées, au format semi présentiel
- Aucun prérequis d’âge, de diplôme, ou d’expérience
- Au moins un entretien garanti en fin de formation et 88% de taux d’embauche dans les 3 mois qui suivent la formation
- Un accompagnement socio-professionnel pendant et jusqu’à 6 mois après la formation avec un.e mentor
- Lien d’inscription : https://gen.partners/MDE22PG
- Si besoin de plus d’informations, vous ou vos bénéficiaires pouvez participer à l’une de nos prochaines sessions d’information collective via le lien suivant : https://calendly.com/generationfr/webinaire-generation-formation-customer-care
Une rentrée en formation au métier d’Excellence en Point de Vente : 7 novembre 2022
- Formation au métier d’Excellence en Point de Vente
- 3 semaines GRATUITES et avec possibilité de rémunération, au format 100% présentiel à Paris
- Aucun prérequis d’âge, de diplôme ou d’expérience
- 3 voies de sorties disponibles : H&M et Naturalia pour une prise de poste immédiate post-formation grâce au dispositif de POEI, ou le cursus classique professionnalisant avec job-dating à l’issue de la formation
- Au moins un entretien garanti en fin de formation dans le cas ‘une entrée en formation hors POEI
- Un accompagnement socio-professionnel pendant et jusqu’à 6 mois après la formation avec un.e mentor
Si besoin de plus d’informations, vous ou vos bénéficiaires pouvez participer à l’une de nos prochaines sessions d’information collective via les liens suivants
- Formation H&M : https://calendly.com/generationfr/webinaire-epv-x-hm
- Inscription : https://gen.partners/PEIDFHM22EPV
- Formation Naturalia : https://calendly.com/generationfr/webinaire-epv-naturalia
- Inscription : https://gen.partners/PEIDFN22EPV
- Formation Classique : https://calendly.com/generationfr/webinaire-generation-formation-excellence-en-point-de-vente
- Inscription : https://gen.partners/KONEXIO22EPV
Une rentrée en formation au métier d’Objectif Métiers Santé : 7 novembre 2022
- Formation au métier d’Objectif Métiers Santé
- 4 semaines GRATUITES non rémunérées, au format 100% présentiel à Paris
- Aucun prérequis d’âge, de diplôme ou d’expérience
- Au moins un entretien garanti en fin de formation
- Un accompagnement socio-professionnel pendant et jusqu’à 6 mois après la formation avec un.e mentor
- Lien d’inscription : OMS https://gen.partners/MDE22OMS
- Si besoin de plus d’informations, vous ou vos bénéficiaires pouvez participer à l’une de nos prochaines sessions d’information collective via le lien suivant : https://calendly.com/generationfr/webinaire-generation-formation-oms
