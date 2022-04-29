Pardon de Botsorhel Botsorhel Botsorhel Catégories d’évènement: Botsorhel

Finistère

Pardon de Botsorhel Botsorhel, 29 avril 2022, Botsorhel. Pardon de Botsorhel Botsorhel

2022-04-29 17:00:00 – 2022-04-30

Botsorhel Finistère Botsorhel Deux jours d’animations sont prévus à l’occasion du pardon de Botsorhel :

– Vendredi 29 Avril, à 17h : jeux pour enfants

– Samedi 30 Avril :

A 15h : Course cycliste sur le circuit “An Alleguen” – Entrée 2 €

A 22h30 : Bal disco – Entrée 2 € +33 2 98 72 83 02 Deux jours d’animations sont prévus à l’occasion du pardon de Botsorhel :

– Vendredi 29 Avril, à 17h : jeux pour enfants

– Samedi 30 Avril :

A 15h : Course cycliste sur le circuit “An Alleguen” – Entrée 2 €

A 22h30 : Bal disco – Entrée 2 € Botsorhel

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Botsorhel, Finistère Autres Lieu Botsorhel Adresse Ville Botsorhel lieuville Botsorhel Departement Finistère

Botsorhel Botsorhel Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/botsorhel/

Pardon de Botsorhel Botsorhel 2022-04-29 was last modified: by Pardon de Botsorhel Botsorhel Botsorhel 29 avril 2022 Botsorhel finistère

Botsorhel Finistère