Pardon de Botsorhel Botsorhel, 29 avril 2022, Botsorhel.
2022-04-29 17:00:00 – 2022-04-30
Deux jours d’animations sont prévus à l’occasion du pardon de Botsorhel :
– Vendredi 29 Avril, à 17h : jeux pour enfants
– Samedi 30 Avril :
A 15h : Course cycliste sur le circuit “An Alleguen” – Entrée 2 €
A 22h30 : Bal disco – Entrée 2 €
+33 2 98 72 83 02
