MARCHÉ DE NOÊL Pardailhan
MARCHÉ DE NOÊL Pardailhan, 9 décembre 2023 07:00, Pardailhan.
Pardailhan,Hérault
Marche de Noël toute la journée avec artisans et producteurs locaux, boissons et restauration à emporter
Ateliers du Père Noël, photos, illumination du sapin
Tombola.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .
Pardailhan 34360 Hérault Occitanie
Christmas walk all day with local artisans and producers, drinks and take-away food
Santa Claus workshops, photos, tree lighting
Raffle
Paseo navideño durante todo el día con artesanos y productores locales, bebidas y comida para llevar
Talleres de Papá Noel, fotos, iluminación del árbol
Tómbola
Weihnachtsmarkt den ganzen Tag über mit Handwerkern und lokalen Produzenten, Getränke und Essen zum Mitnehmen
Workshops des Weihnachtsmanns, Fotos, Beleuchtung des Weihnachtsbaums
Tombola
