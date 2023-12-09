MARCHÉ DE NOÊL Pardailhan, 9 décembre 2023 07:00, Pardailhan.

Pardailhan,Hérault

Marche de Noël toute la journée avec artisans et producteurs locaux, boissons et restauration à emporter

Ateliers du Père Noël, photos, illumination du sapin

Tombola.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Pardailhan 34360 Hérault Occitanie



Christmas walk all day with local artisans and producers, drinks and take-away food

Santa Claus workshops, photos, tree lighting

Raffle

Paseo navideño durante todo el día con artesanos y productores locales, bebidas y comida para llevar

Talleres de Papá Noel, fotos, iluminación del árbol

Tómbola

Weihnachtsmarkt den ganzen Tag über mit Handwerkern und lokalen Produzenten, Getränke und Essen zum Mitnehmen

Workshops des Weihnachtsmanns, Fotos, Beleuchtung des Weihnachtsbaums

Tombola

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC