Parcours patrimonial Saint-Georges-d’Espéranche Saint-Georges-d'Espéranche
Parcours patrimonial Saint-Georges-d’Espéranche, 18 septembre 2021, Saint-Georges-d'Espéranche.
Parcours patrimonial 2021-09-18 14:30:00 – 2021-09-18 17:00:00
Saint-Georges-d’Espéranche Isère Saint-Georges-d’Espéranche
Parcours du village et rappel de son histoire.
Visite de la châtaigneraie des Bougettes attenante au village.
cmj@cmj-stgeorgesdesperanche.fr +33 6 79 71 27 69 http://cmj-stgeorgesdesperanche.fr/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-03 par