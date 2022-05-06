[Parcours Ateliers d’artistes en Vallée du Loir] JULITA STADNICKA MOUSSETTE
[Parcours Ateliers d’artistes en Vallée du Loir] JULITA STADNICKA MOUSSETTE, 6 mai 2022, .
[Parcours Ateliers d’artistes en Vallée du Loir] JULITA STADNICKA MOUSSETTE
2022-05-06 – 2022-05-08
Visite d’atelier en atelier en Vallée du Loir – 15 artistes vous ouvrent leur porte
Peintres, sculpteurs, plasticiens figuratifs ou non
Parcours libre
julitamoussette@yahoo.fr +33 6 20 53 41 07 https://www.abbayeclartedieu.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-26 par