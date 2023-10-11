Atelier créatif de Noël Parcoul-Chenaud
Parcoul-Chenaud,Dordogne
Mercredi 11 Octobre à Parcoul (bibliothèque)
Atelier créatif de Noël avec Isabelle. Ouvert à tous, 12 personnes maximum. Goûter offert.
Renseignements et réservation : 05.53.91.30.29.
Parcoul-Chenaud 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Wednesday October 11 at Parcoul (library)
Creative Christmas workshop with Isabelle. Open to all, 12 people maximum. Snack offered.
Information and booking: 05.53.91.30.29
Miércoles 11 de octubre en Parcoul (biblioteca)
Taller creativo navideño con Isabelle. Abierto a todos, máximo 12 personas. Merienda ofrecida.
Información y reservas: 05.53.91.30.29
Mittwoch, 11. Oktober in Parcoul (Bibliothek)
Kreativer Weihnachtsworkshop mit Isabelle. Offen für alle, maximal 12 Personen. Ein kleiner Imbiss wird angeboten.
Informationen und Reservierung: 05.53.91.30.29
Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Val de Dronne