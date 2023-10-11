Atelier créatif de Noël Parcoul-Chenaud, 11 octobre 2023, Parcoul-Chenaud.

Parcoul-Chenaud,Dordogne

Mercredi 11 Octobre à Parcoul (bibliothèque)

Atelier créatif de Noël avec Isabelle. Ouvert à tous, 12 personnes maximum. Goûter offert.

Renseignements et réservation : 05.53.91.30.29.

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 . .

Parcoul-Chenaud 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Wednesday October 11 at Parcoul (library)

Creative Christmas workshop with Isabelle. Open to all, 12 people maximum. Snack offered.

Information and booking: 05.53.91.30.29

Miércoles 11 de octubre en Parcoul (biblioteca)

Taller creativo navideño con Isabelle. Abierto a todos, máximo 12 personas. Merienda ofrecida.

Información y reservas: 05.53.91.30.29

Mittwoch, 11. Oktober in Parcoul (Bibliothek)

Kreativer Weihnachtsworkshop mit Isabelle. Offen für alle, maximal 12 Personen. Ein kleiner Imbiss wird angeboten.

Informationen und Reservierung: 05.53.91.30.29

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Val de Dronne