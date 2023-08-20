ESTIVALES – CONCERT GD POT’S Parc Wilson Thionville, 20 août 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Olga au chant, Philippe à la guitare et au chant, Sam à la basse, Christophe aux guitares acoustique et électrique, et Roland à la batterie.

Notre style ? Plutôt blues-rock-country, français et anglais des années 60 à aujourd’hui. Nous jouons aussi bien du Chuck Berry que du Francis Cabrel ou Paul Personne, reprenons des morceaux des Rolling Stones, Chris Isaak et Santana, mais nous éclatons également sur Téléphone, ZZTop ou Gary Moore. Mais attention, on dit de nous : « qu’ils assaisonnent à leur sauce les tubes qui font encore bouger toutes les générations » !!. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-08-20 15:30:00 fin : 2023-08-20 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Parc Wilson Quai Nicolas Crauser

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Olga on vocals, Philippe on guitar and vocals, Sam on bass, Christophe on acoustic and electric guitars, and Roland on drums.

Our style? Blues-rock-country, French and English, from the 60s to today. We play everything from Chuck Berry to Francis Cabrel and Paul Personne, and cover songs by the Rolling Stones, Chris Isaak and Santana, as well as bursting into Téléphone, ZZTop and Gary Moore. But be warned: we’re known for « seasoning the hits that still get the generations moving »!

Olga a la voz, Philippe a la guitarra y voz, Sam al bajo, Christophe a las guitarras acústica y eléctrica, y Roland a la batería.

¿Nuestro estilo? Blues-rock-country, francés e inglés de los años 60 hasta hoy. Tocamos de todo, desde Chuck Berry hasta Francis Cabrel y Paul Personne, y versionamos canciones de los Rolling Stones, Chris Isaak y Santana, además de divertirnos con Téléphone, ZZTop y Gary Moore. Pero te advertimos: ¡somos conocidos por « aderezar los éxitos que siguen haciendo moverse a las generaciones »!

Olga am Gesang, Philippe an der Gitarre und am Gesang, Sam am Bass, Christophe an der akustischen und elektrischen Gitarre und Roland am Schlagzeug.

Was ist unser Stil? Eher Blues-Rock-Country, französisch und englisch von den 60er Jahren bis heute. Wir spielen Chuck Berry, Francis Cabrel oder Paul Personne, covern Stücke von den Rolling Stones, Chris Isaak und Santana, lassen es aber auch bei Téléphone, ZZTop oder Gary Moore krachen. Aber Vorsicht, man sagt über uns: « Sie würzen die Hits, die noch immer alle Generationen bewegen, mit ihrer eigenen Sauce »!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-14 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME