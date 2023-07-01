Cet évènement est passé FESTIVAL HISTORIQUE : LE TEMPS DES SOURCES Parc Thermal Martigny-les-Bains Catégories d’Évènement: Martigny-les-Bains

Vosges FESTIVAL HISTORIQUE : LE TEMPS DES SOURCES Parc Thermal Martigny-les-Bains, 1 juillet 2023, Martigny-les-Bains. Martigny-les-Bains,Vosges Festival Historique au parc thermal de Martigny-les-Bains : reconstitution historique, buvette-restauration, histoire du village, escape game, expositions, jeu de poste, concerts…. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-01 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-02 . 0 EUR.

Parc Thermal

Martigny-les-Bains 88320 Vosges Grand Est



Historical Festival at Martigny-les-Bains spa park: historical re-enactment, refreshment bar, village history, escape game, exhibitions, post office game, concerts… Festival histórico en el parque termal de Martigny-les-Bains: recreación histórica, bar de refrescos, historia del pueblo, juego de escape, exposiciones, juego de correos, conciertos… Historisches Festival im Thermalpark von Martigny-les-Bains: historische Rekonstruktion, Imbissbude, Geschichte des Dorfes, Escape Game, Ausstellungen, Postspiel, Konzerte…

