FESTIVAL HISTORIQUE : LE TEMPS DES SOURCES Parc Thermal Martigny-les-Bains
Martigny-les-Bains,Vosges
Festival Historique au parc thermal de Martigny-les-Bains : reconstitution historique, buvette-restauration, histoire du village, escape game, expositions, jeu de poste, concerts…. Tout public
Samedi 2023-07-01 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-02 . 0 EUR.
Parc Thermal
Martigny-les-Bains 88320 Vosges Grand Est
Historical Festival at Martigny-les-Bains spa park: historical re-enactment, refreshment bar, village history, escape game, exhibitions, post office game, concerts…
Festival histórico en el parque termal de Martigny-les-Bains: recreación histórica, bar de refrescos, historia del pueblo, juego de escape, exposiciones, juego de correos, conciertos…
Historisches Festival im Thermalpark von Martigny-les-Bains: historische Rekonstruktion, Imbissbude, Geschichte des Dorfes, Escape Game, Ausstellungen, Postspiel, Konzerte…
