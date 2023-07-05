THERMALIRE Parc thermal de Vittel Vittel, 5 juillet 2023, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Animation « Escape Game ». Plongez dans l’univers d’Arsène Lupin et retrouvez le chef-d’oeuvre avant qu’il ne disparaisse avec ! Êtes-vous prêts à relever le défi ? Vous aurez 1h…

A partir de 12 ans.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-07-05 16:30:00 fin : 2023-07-05 . 0 EUR.

Parc thermal de Vittel Thermalire Pavillon Emeraude

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



Escape Game » animation. Dive into the world of Arsène Lupin and find the masterpiece before it disappears with him! Are you up to the challenge? You’ll have 1 hour…

Ages 12 and up.

Animación « Juego de escape ». Sumérgete en el mundo de Arsène Lupin y encuentra la obra maestra antes de que desaparezca con él ¿Estás preparado para el desafío? Tendrás 1 hora…

A partir de 12 años.

Animation « Escape Game ». Tauchen Sie in die Welt von Arsène Lupin ein und finden Sie das Meisterwerk, bevor es damit verschwindet! Sind Sie bereit, sich der Herausforderung zu stellen? Sie haben eine Stunde Zeit…

Ab 12 Jahren.

