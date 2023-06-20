Représentation Little Garden – Jonglerie et zoomorphie Parc Sainte-Agathe à Crépy-en-Valois Crépy-en-Valois Crépy-en-Valois
Catégories d’Évènement:
Représentation Little Garden – Jonglerie et zoomorphie Parc Sainte-Agathe à Crépy-en-Valois Crépy-en-Valois, 20 juin 2023, Crépy-en-Valois.
Représentation Little Garden – Jonglerie et zoomorphie Mardi 20 juin, 12h30 Parc Sainte-Agathe à Crépy-en-Valois Entrée Libre
Parc Sainte-Agathe à Crépy-en-Valois Av. du Parc, 60800 Crépy-en-Valois Crépy-en-Valois 60800 Oise Hauts-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-20T12:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-20T13:00:00+02:00
2023-06-20T12:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-20T13:00:00+02:00
S.RICCI/F.SOLINAS
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Parc Sainte-Agathe à Crépy-en-Valois Crépy-en-Valois Oise https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/crepy-en-valois/
Crépy-en-Valois Oise