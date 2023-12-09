PeliBarb – Téléthon Parc Saint-Jean La Barben, 9 décembre 2023, La Barben.

La Barben,Bouches-du-Rhône

« Soupe à l’oignon dans les collines »

Randonnée nocturne ouverte à tous, marcheurs, coureurs et VTTistes organisée par le Raid Aventure, le BAB, Road &Rock, le Team des Costes et la RCSC..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Parc Saint-Jean

La Barben 13330 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



« Onion soup in the hills

Night hike open to all walkers, runners and mountain bikers, organized by Raid Aventure, BAB, Road &Rock, Team des Costes and RCSC.

« Sopa de cebolla en las colinas

Una marcha nocturna abierta a todos, senderistas, corredores y ciclistas de montaña, organizada por Raid Aventure, BAB, Road & Rock, Team des Costes y RCSC.

« Zwiebelsuppe in den Hügeln »

Nachtwanderung für alle, Wanderer, Läufer und Mountainbiker, organisiert von Raid Aventure, BAB, Road &Rock, Team des Costes und dem RCSC.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme du Massif des Costes