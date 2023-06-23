CONCERT DE QUARTIER Parc Robert-Petit Corcieux, 23 juin 2023, Corcieux.

Corcieux,Vosges

Concert de quartier par l’orchestre d’harmonie de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges sous la direction de Willy François.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-06-23 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-23 22:30:00. 0 EUR.

Parc Robert-Petit Rue de la Gare

Corcieux 88430 Vosges Grand Est



Neighborhood concert by the wind band of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges under the direction of Willy François.

Concierto local de la banda de viento de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges dirigida por Willy François.

Stadtteilkonzert des Blasorchesters von Saint-Dié-des-Vosges unter der Leitung von Willy François.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES