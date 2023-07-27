Folk en Boeuf Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Folk en Boeuf Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 27 juillet 2023, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy. Folk en Boeuf Jeudi 27 juillet, 20h00 Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Gratuit L’association Folk en boeuf vous propose de participer à un mini-bal au parc Pouille à Vandoeuvre. Les musiciens sont les bienvenus.

Abrité en cas de pluie Entrée gratuite, mais n’hésitez pas à adhérer à l’association ! Pour plus d’informations n’hésitez pas à consulter le site internet http://folkenboeuf.jimdo.com/pr%C3%A9sentation/ ou retrouvez nous sur Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/pages/Boeuf-au-bar-Folk-en-boeuf/422247637865133?fref=ts Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Rue de Gembloux, 54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contactfolkenboeuf@laposte.net »}] [{« link »: « http://folkenboeuf.jimdo.com/pr%C3%A9sentation/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/pages/Boeuf-au-bar-Folk-en-boeuf/422247637865133?fref=ts »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-27T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-27T23:00:00+02:00

2023-07-27T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-27T23:00:00+02:00 boeuf Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Autres Lieu Parc Richard Pouille , Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Adresse Rue de Gembloux, 54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Ville Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle Lieu Ville Parc Richard Pouille , Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Parc Richard Pouille , Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vanduvre-les-nancy/

Folk en Boeuf Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 2023-07-27 was last modified: by Folk en Boeuf Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Parc Richard Pouille , Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 27 juillet 2023