L’association Folk en boeuf vous propose de participer à un mini-bal au parc Pouille à Vandoeuvre. Les musiciens sont les bienvenus.
Entrée gratuite, mais n’hésitez pas à adhérer à l’association !
Pour plus d’informations n’hésitez pas à consulter le site internet http://folkenboeuf.jimdo.com/pr%C3%A9sentation/ ou retrouvez nous sur Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/pages/Boeuf-au-bar-Folk-en-boeuf/422247637865133?fref=ts
Parc Richard Pouille | Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Rue de Gembloux, 54500 Vandoeuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contactfolkenboeuf@laposte.net »}] [{« link »: « http://folkenboeuf.jimdo.com/pr%C3%A9sentation/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/pages/Boeuf-au-bar-Folk-en-boeuf/422247637865133?fref=ts »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-13T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-13T23:00:00+02:00
