Cet évènement est passé Balèti pour tous parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30) Balèti pour tous parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30), 13 juillet 2023, . Balèti pour tous Jeudi 13 juillet, 21h00 parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30) 0 Soirée familiale source : événement Balèti pour tous publié sur AgendaTrad parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30) 30530

parc municipal, 30530 Chamborigaud, France [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/43970 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-13T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-14T00:00:00+02:00

2023-07-13T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-14T00:00:00+02:00 baltrad balfolk Détails Autres Lieu parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30) Adresse 30530 parc municipal, 30530 Chamborigaud, France Age max 110 Lieu Ville parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30)

parc municipal, Chamborigaud (30) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//