KIOSQUE EN FETE – NATHAVOICE Parc Michaut Baccarat, 19 août 2023, Baccarat.

Baccarat,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Nathavoice en duo, c’est Nathalie Barthélémy qui chante accompagnée de Sylvain Collet au clavier. Tous deux meusiens d’origine, et professionnels de la Musique, présentent un répertoire varié allant du jazz à la variété française.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-19 20:00:00 fin : 2023-08-19 . 0 EUR.

Parc Michaut

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Nathavoice duo, Nathalie Barthélémy sings accompanied by Sylvain Collet on keyboard. Both Meuse-born music professionals, they present a varied repertoire ranging from jazz to French variety.

Nathavoice es un dúo formado por Nathalie Barthélémy a la voz y Sylvain Collet a los teclados. Ambos profesionales de la música nacidos en Mosa, presentan un repertorio variado que va del jazz a la variedad francesa.

Nathavoice als Duo: Nathalie Barthélémy singt, begleitet von Sylvain Collet am Keyboard. Beide stammen aus dem Departement Meus und sind professionelle Musiker. Sie präsentieren ein abwechslungsreiches Repertoire, das von Jazz bis hin zu französischer Musik reicht.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS