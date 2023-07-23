KIOSQUE EN FETE – MORIK Parc Michaut Baccarat, 23 juillet 2023, Baccarat.

Baccarat,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Enfant de la Guadeloupe, Morik nous emmène dans un voyage musical caribéen aux accents reggae, ragga et gwoka. Ses textes humanistes en créole et en français offrent une passerelle entre les racines guadeloupéennes et la chanson pop world actuelle. Un concentré de vie et d’énergie positive qui nous rapproche les uns des autres …. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-23 16:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 . 0 EUR.

Parc Michaut

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



A child of Guadeloupe, Morik takes us on a Caribbean musical journey with reggae, ragga and gwoka accents. His humanist lyrics in Creole and French bridge the gap between his Guadeloupean roots and today’s world pop. A concentrate of life and positive energy that brings us closer together…

Hijo de Guadalupe, Morik nos lleva por un viaje musical caribeño con acentos de reggae, ragga y gwoka. Sus letras humanistas en criollo y francés tienden puentes entre sus raíces guadalupeñas y el pop mundial actual. Un concentrado de vida y energía positiva que nos acerca …

Morik, ein Kind aus Guadeloupe, nimmt uns mit auf eine karibische musikalische Reise mit Reggae-, Ragga- und Gwoka-Akzenten. Seine humanistischen Texte auf Kreolisch und Französisch schlagen eine Brücke zwischen den guadeloupeischen Wurzeln und dem aktuellen World-Pop-Chanson. Ein Konzentrat aus Leben und positiver Energie, das uns einander näher bringt …

