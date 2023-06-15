PARCOURS POLLENS – LICHENS Parc Mendès France Reims Reims
PARCOURS POLLENS – LICHENS Parc Mendès France Reims, 15 juin 2023, Reims.
PARCOURS POLLENS – LICHENS 15 et 21 juin Parc Mendès France GRATUIT
par l’Association ATMO Grand Reims
- A partir de 6 ans
- 20 places maximum
- Parcours entre 30 et 50 minutes
- Maximum 20 personnes par groupe
Inscriptions :
• en ligne en cliquant ici (à privilégier)
• par téléphone au 03 26 24 50 49 et au 03 26 79 86 23
ATTENTION : LA PRESENCE D’UNE PERSONNE MAJEURE EST OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES PARTICIPANTS DE MOINS DE 15 ANS
Parc Mendès France Rue Vauban, 51100 REIMS Reims 51100 Val de Murigny Marne Grand Est [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0326798623 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0326245049 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.linscription.com/pro/activite.php?P1=135306 »}] [{« link »: « https://www.linscription.com/pro/activite.php?P1=135306 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-15T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-15T14:45:00+02:00
2023-06-21T15:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T16:15:00+02:00
atmo sensibilisation