PARCOURS POLLENS – LICHENS Parc Mendès France Reims, 15 juin 2023, Reims.

PARCOURS POLLENS – LICHENS 15 et 21 juin Parc Mendès France GRATUIT

par l’Association ATMO Grand Reims

A partir de 6 ans

20 places maximum

Parcours entre 30 et 50 minutes

Maximum 20 personnes par groupe

Inscriptions :

• en ligne en cliquant ici (à privilégier)

• par téléphone au 03 26 24 50 49 et au 03 26 79 86 23

ATTENTION : LA PRESENCE D’UNE PERSONNE MAJEURE EST OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES PARTICIPANTS DE MOINS DE 15 ANS

Parc Mendès France Rue Vauban, 51100 REIMS Reims 51100 Val de Murigny Marne Grand Est [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0326798623 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0326245049 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.linscription.com/pro/activite.php?P1=135306 »}] [{« link »: « https://www.linscription.com/pro/activite.php?P1=135306 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-15T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-15T14:45:00+02:00

2023-06-21T15:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T16:15:00+02:00

atmo sensibilisation