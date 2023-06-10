COMBAT SPORTIF AU SABRE LASER (Parc Léo Lagrange) Parc Léo Lagrange Reims, 10 juin 2023, Reims.

COMBAT SPORTIF AU SABRE LASER (Parc Léo Lagrange) 10 et 18 juin Parc Léo Lagrange GRATUIT

par l’Académie de Sabre Laser

A partir de 10 ans

12 places maximum

Inscriptions :

en ligne en cliquant ici

par téléphone au 03 26 24 50 49 et au 03 26 79 86 23

Nous vous invitons à venir en tenue de sport et avec votre bouteille d’eau !

ATTENTION : LA PRESENCE D’UNE PERSONNE MAJEURE EST OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES PARTICIPANTS DE MOINS DE 15 ANS

Parc Léo Lagrange Chaussée Bocquaine, 51100 REIMS Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est

