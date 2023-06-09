KINOMICHI (Parc Léo Lagrange) Parc Léo Lagrange Reims, 9 juin 2023, Reims.

KINOMICHI (Parc Léo Lagrange) 9 et 14 juin Parc Léo Lagrange GRATUIT

par l’A.D.M. KINOMICHI et E.P.D. KINOMICHI

A partir de 6 ans

10 places maximum

Inscriptions :

• en ligne en cliquant ici (à privilégier)

• par téléphone au 03 26 24 50 49 et au 03 26 79 86 23

Nous vous invitons à venir en tenue confortable et avec votre bouteille d’eau !

ATTENTION : LA PRESENCE D’UNE PERSONNE MAJEURE EST OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES PARTICIPANTS DE MOINS DE 15 ANS

Parc Léo Lagrange Chaussée Bocquaine, 51100 REIMS Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est 03 26 24 50 49 03 26 79 86 23 https://www.linscription.com/pro/activite.php?P1=135306

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-09T18:00:00+02:00

2023-06-14T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-14T18:00:00+02:00

art martial kinomichi