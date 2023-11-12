Bourse aux plantes : Les pots’ iront au jardin d’automne Parc Lecoq Biganos, 12 novembre 2023, Biganos.

Biganos,Gironde

Bourse aux plantes « Les pots’ iront au jardin d’automne » organisée par l’association La Molène. Vente de plantes, Ateliers, Concours d’Epouvantail…

Dimanche 12 novembre 2023

De 9h à 18h au parc Lecoq

Entrée gratuite.

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 18:00:00. .

Parc Lecoq

Biganos 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Plant sale « Les pots’ iront au jardin d’automne » organized by the association La Molène. Plant sales, workshops, scarecrow competition…

Sunday, November 12, 2023

9am to 6pm in Parc Lecoq

Free admission

Feria de plantas « Les pots’ iront au jardin d’automne » organizada por la asociación La Molène. Venta de plantas, talleres, concurso de espantapájaros…

Domingo 12 de noviembre de 2023

De 9:00 a 18:00 h en el Parc Lecoq

Entrada gratuita

Pflanzenbörse « Les pots’ iront au jardin d’automne » (Die Töpfe’ gehen in den Herbstgarten), organisiert vom Verein La Molène. Pflanzenverkauf, Workshops, Vogelscheuchen-Wettbewerb…

Sonntag, den 12. November 2023

Von 9 bis 18 Uhr im Parc Lecoq

Freier Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OT Coeur Bassin