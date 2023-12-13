SENTIER DES LANTERNES 2023 : REPRESENTATION Parc du Stadtweiher rue de la Paix Bitche, 13 décembre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Par son instrument électronique, Samantha Royo vous plongera dans son univers musical de Noël et de fêtes.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-12-13 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-13 19:30:00. 0 EUR.

Parc du Stadtweiher rue de la Paix

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



With her electronic instrument, Samantha Royo will plunge you into her musical world of Christmas and the festive season.

Los instrumentos electrónicos de Samantha Royo le sumergirán en el mundo musical de la Navidad y las fiestas.

Durch ihr elektronisches Instrument wird Samantha Royo Sie in ihre musikalische Welt von Weihnachten und Festen eintauchen lassen.

