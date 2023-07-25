Les Estivités – Mardi 25 juillet Parc du Ritouret Blagnac Catégories d’Évènement: Blagnac

Haute-Garonne Les Estivités – Mardi 25 juillet Parc du Ritouret Blagnac, 25 juillet 2023, Blagnac. Les Estivités – Mardi 25 juillet Mardi 25 juillet, 16h30 Parc du Ritouret Renseignements 16H30 – 18H30

JEU DE RÔLE DE 6 À 8 ANS 16H30 – 18H30

JEU D’EAU À PARTIR DE 6 ANS 16H30 – 20H30

ATELIERS CRÉATIFS : DÉCOPATCH

À PARTIR DE 6 ANS 16H30 – 20H30

PARCOURS DRAISIENNE ET VÉLO À PARTIR DE 3 ANS 18H – 18H45

SESSION CARDIO TRAINING

FJEPS Gymnastique

Apportez votre tapis ou serviette

À PARTIR DE 16 ANS 18H30 – 20H30

JEU DE RÔLE À PARTIR DE 12 ANS 19H – 20H

SESSION PILATES

FJEPS Gymnastique

Apportez votre tapis ou serviette

À PARTIR DE 16 ANS 20H30

Cirque / Théâtre

DÉFILÉ DE HAUTE CULTURE

Helmut Von Karglass

DURÉE 50 MN – À PARTIR DE 6 ANS À LA NUIT TOMBÉE

Danse

FANTÔMES

Cie Qalis DURÉE 50 MN Parc du Ritouret Chemin de Belisaire, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.calameo.com/mairie-de-blagnac/read/00384393875ff8ce6c92d »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-25T16:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-25T23:59:00+02:00

