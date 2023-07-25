Les Estivités – Mardi 25 juillet Parc du Ritouret Blagnac
16H30 – 18H30
JEU DE RÔLE DE 6 À 8 ANS
JEU D’EAU À PARTIR DE 6 ANS
16H30 – 20H30
ATELIERS CRÉATIFS : DÉCOPATCH
À PARTIR DE 6 ANS
PARCOURS DRAISIENNE ET VÉLO À PARTIR DE 3 ANS
18H – 18H45
SESSION CARDIO TRAINING
FJEPS Gymnastique
Apportez votre tapis ou serviette
À PARTIR DE 16 ANS
18H30 – 20H30
JEU DE RÔLE À PARTIR DE 12 ANS
19H – 20H
SESSION PILATES
FJEPS Gymnastique
Apportez votre tapis ou serviette
À PARTIR DE 16 ANS
20H30
Cirque / Théâtre
DÉFILÉ DE HAUTE CULTURE
Helmut Von Karglass
DURÉE 50 MN – À PARTIR DE 6 ANS
À LA NUIT TOMBÉE
Danse
FANTÔMES
Cie Qalis DURÉE 50 MN
Parc du Ritouret Chemin de Belisaire, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.calameo.com/mairie-de-blagnac/read/00384393875ff8ce6c92d »}]
estivités animations