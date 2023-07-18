Les Estivités – Mardi 18 juillet Parc du Ritouret Blagnac Catégories d’Évènement: Blagnac

Partir en livre

PETITS MONDES SENSIBLE

Cie les Bricoleuses 16H30 – 18H

ATELIER AVEC LES BRICOLEUSES

Inscription au : 05 61 71 75 20 ou à medialudo@mairie-blagnac.fr 16H30 – 20H30

INSTALLATION EN ACCÈS LIBRE

DE 0 À 10 ANS 16H30 – 18H30

JEU DE RÔLE DE 6 À 8 ANS 16H30 – 19H30

RIGOLADES SCIENTIFIQUES

MJC des arts À PARTIR DE 7 ANS 17H – 20H

INITIATION TWIRLING BÂTON

Twirling Bâton Blagnac À PARTIR DE 6 ANS 18H – 18H45

SESSION GYM TRX

FJEPS Gymnastique

Apportez votre tapis ou serviette

À PARTIR DE 16 ANS 18H30 – 20H30

ATELIER UPCYCLING :

LANTERNES JARDIN À PARTIR DE 10 ANS 18H30 – 20H30

JEU DE RÔLE À PARTIR DE 12 ANS 19H – 20H

SESSION GYM TONIQUE

FJEPS Gymnastique

Apportez votre tapis ou serviette

À PARTIR DE 16 ANS 20H30

Concert / Danse

DANS LES REPLIS DU CIEL

Cie L’Hélice et Trio Zafrani

DURÉE 50 MN – TOUT PUBLIC 21H30

Concert – chanson vintage pop

