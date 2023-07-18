Les Estivités – Mardi 18 juillet Parc du Ritouret Blagnac
Les Estivités – Mardi 18 juillet Parc du Ritouret Blagnac, 18 juillet 2023, Blagnac.
Les Estivités – Mardi 18 juillet Mardi 18 juillet, 16h30 Parc du Ritouret Renseignements
16H30 – 20H30
Partir en livre
PETITS MONDES SENSIBLE
Cie les Bricoleuses
16H30 – 18H
ATELIER AVEC LES BRICOLEUSES
Inscription au : 05 61 71 75 20 ou à medialudo@mairie-blagnac.fr
16H30 – 20H30
INSTALLATION EN ACCÈS LIBRE
DE 0 À 10 ANS
16H30 – 18H30
JEU DE RÔLE DE 6 À 8 ANS
16H30 – 19H30
RIGOLADES SCIENTIFIQUES
MJC des arts À PARTIR DE 7 ANS
17H – 20H
INITIATION TWIRLING BÂTON
Twirling Bâton Blagnac À PARTIR DE 6 ANS
18H – 18H45
SESSION GYM TRX
FJEPS Gymnastique
Apportez votre tapis ou serviette
À PARTIR DE 16 ANS
18H30 – 20H30
ATELIER UPCYCLING :
LANTERNES JARDIN À PARTIR DE 10 ANS
18H30 – 20H30
JEU DE RÔLE À PARTIR DE 12 ANS
19H – 20H
SESSION GYM TONIQUE
FJEPS Gymnastique
Apportez votre tapis ou serviette
À PARTIR DE 16 ANS
20H30
Concert / Danse
DANS LES REPLIS DU CIEL
Cie L’Hélice et Trio Zafrani
DURÉE 50 MN – TOUT PUBLIC
21H30
Concert – chanson vintage pop
JANE FOR TEA TOUT PUBLIC
Parc du Ritouret Chemin de Belisaire, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.calameo.com/mairie-de-blagnac/read/00384393875ff8ce6c92d »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-18T16:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-18T23:59:00+02:00
2023-07-18T16:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-18T23:59:00+02:00
estivités animations