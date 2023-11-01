Escape game Halloween parc du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Escape game Halloween parc du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm, 1 novembre 2023, Saint-Romain-Lachalm.
Saint-Romain-Lachalm,Haute-Loire
14h Escape game au parc du château
A vos déguisements, votre faux sang ou votre fourche du diable…
Venez vous creuser les méninges et tenter de terrasser le Baron Vampiromane.
2023-11-01 fin : 2023-11-01 . .
parc du château
Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
2pm Escape game in the château grounds
Get out your disguises, your fake blood or your devil’s pitchfork?
Come and rack your brains as you attempt to take down the Vampiromaniac Baron
14:00 Juego de escape en el recinto del castillo
¿Saca tus disfraces, tu sangre falsa o tu horca del diablo?
Ven y estrújate los sesos para acabar con el Barón Vampiromaníaco
14 Uhr Escape Game im Schlosspark
Verkleidung, Kunstblut oder Teufelsgabel?
Erforschen Sie Ihr Gehirn und versuchen Sie, den Baron Vampiromane zu besiegen
Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon