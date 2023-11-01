Escape game Halloween parc du château Saint-Romain-Lachalm, 1 novembre 2023, Saint-Romain-Lachalm.

Saint-Romain-Lachalm,Haute-Loire

14h Escape game au parc du château

A vos déguisements, votre faux sang ou votre fourche du diable…

Venez vous creuser les méninges et tenter de terrasser le Baron Vampiromane.

2023-11-01

parc du château

Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



2pm Escape game in the château grounds

Get out your disguises, your fake blood or your devil’s pitchfork?

Come and rack your brains as you attempt to take down the Vampiromaniac Baron

14:00 Juego de escape en el recinto del castillo

¿Saca tus disfraces, tu sangre falsa o tu horca del diablo?

Ven y estrújate los sesos para acabar con el Barón Vampiromaníaco

14 Uhr Escape Game im Schlosspark

Verkleidung, Kunstblut oder Teufelsgabel?

Erforschen Sie Ihr Gehirn und versuchen Sie, den Baron Vampiromane zu besiegen

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon