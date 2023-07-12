LIBRAIRIE SOLIDAIRE Parc du Chateau Épinal, 12 juillet 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

vous aimez lire, vos enfants aussi, vous avez des livres à donner, nous serons au parc du château à Epinal pour des ventes de livres. Le principe est simple: un ou plusieurs livres vous plaisent, prenez-les et en contre partie vous faites un don dans la tirelire qui sera à votre disposition.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-07-12 14:30:00 fin : 2023-07-12 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

Parc du Chateau

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



if you like to read, and your children do too, and you have books to donate, we’ll be at the Parc du Château in Epinal for a book sale. The principle is simple: if you like one or more books, take them and in return make a donation into the piggy bank which will be at your disposal.

si le gusta leer, o a sus hijos también, y tiene libros para donar, estaremos en el Parc du Château de Epinal para una venta de libros. El principio es sencillo: si te gustan uno o varios libros, puedes llevártelos y, a cambio, hacer un donativo en la hucha que estará a tu disposición.

sie lesen gerne, Ihre Kinder auch, Sie haben Bücher zu verschenken, wir sind im Schlosspark in Epinal für einen Buchverkauf. Das Prinzip ist einfach: Ein oder mehrere Bücher gefallen Ihnen, nehmen Sie sie mit und spenden Sie im Gegenzug in die Sparbüchse, die dort aufgestellt ist.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION