CONCERT « NOUGARO FAIT SON CINEMA » Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon, 5 octobre 2024, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Le groupe toulousain « NOUS » fait revivre l’univers populaire indémodable de Claude Nougaro ! Un hommage festif et fidèle du quartet de la ville rose….

2024-10-05 fin : 2024-10-05 . .

Parc du Casino THÉÂTRE DE LUCHON

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Toulouse group « NOUS » revives the timeless popular universe of Claude Nougaro! A festive and faithful tribute by the quartet from the Ville Rose…

¡Los « NOUS » de Toulouse reviven el universo popular intemporal de Claude Nougaro! Un homenaje festivo y fiel del cuarteto de la ciudad rosa…

Die Toulouser Band « NOUS » lässt das zeitlose populäre Universum von Claude Nougaro wieder aufleben! Eine festliche und treue Hommage des Quartetts aus der rosa Stadt…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE