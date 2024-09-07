FOIRE DE LUCHON PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon, 7 septembre 2024, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Vente d’animaux d’estives : ovins, bovins et équins – Marché de producteurs et artisans – Démonstrations – Exposition – Jeux.

2024-09-07 fin : 2024-09-07 19:00:00. .

PARC DU CASINO Place Richelieu

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Sale of mountain animals: sheep, cattle and horses – Farmers’ and craftsmen’s market – Demonstrations – Exhibition – Games

Venta de animales de montaña: ovinos, bovinos y equinos – Mercado de productores y artesanos – Demostraciones – Exposición – Juegos

Verkauf von Sömmerungstieren: Schafe, Rinder und Pferde – Markt mit Erzeugern und Handwerkern – Vorführungen – Ausstellung – Spiele

