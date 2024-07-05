LUCHON ANETO TRAIL PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon
LUCHON ANETO TRAIL PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon, vendredi 5 juillet 2024.
Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-05 05:00:00
fin : 2024-07-07 22:00:00
100% nature, 100% convivial, 100% trail ! Un vrai trail « made in Pyrénées »
Ca y est, c’est décidé, début juillet vous serez à Luchon pour participer au Luchon Aneto Trail !
L’Ultra LAT – 85Km – 5300 m D+
Samedi 6 juillet à 5h
LA ROUTE 3404 – 65 Km – 4400 m D+
Samedi 6 juillet à 6h
40 0ô PYRÉNÉES – 42 km – 2600 m D+
Samedi 6 juillet à 8h30
LA VENASQUE – 45 Km – 2800 m D+
Dimanche 8 juillet à 8h
LA K-BOUR – 21 Km – 1300m D+
Dimanche 8 juillet à 9h
LA DIKA – 10 Km – 550 m D+
Dimanche 8 juillet à 10h
.
PARC DU CASINO Place Richelieu
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Mise à jour le 2024-01-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE