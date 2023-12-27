CONCERT SYLVAIN CAZALBOU Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon
Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne
Auteur-compositeur interprète (« fredonneur » ajoute-t’il), Sylvain Cazalbou nous livre des chansons sans artifice et qui lui ressemblent : tendres, sensibles et sincères. Des histoires communes et si particulières..
2023-12-27 fin : 2023-12-27 23:00:00. 10 EUR.
Parc du Casino THÉÂTRE DE LUCHON
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
A singer-songwriter (« hummer » he adds), Sylvain Cazalbou delivers songs without artifice that are like him: tender, sensitive and sincere. Stories that are both common and special.
Como cantautor, Sylvain Cazalbou ofrece canciones sin pretensiones y como él: tiernas, sensibles y sinceras. Historias comunes y especiales a la vez.
Der Sänger und Komponist Sylvain Cazalbou (« summt » fügt er hinzu), liefert uns Lieder ohne Künstlichkeit, die ihm ähnlich sind: zärtlich, sensibel und aufrichtig. Gemeinsame und doch so besondere Geschichten.
