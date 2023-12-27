CONCERT SYLVAIN CAZALBOU Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon, 27 décembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Bagnères-de-Luchon,Haute-Garonne

Auteur-compositeur interprète (« fredonneur » ajoute-t’il), Sylvain Cazalbou nous livre des chansons sans artifice et qui lui ressemblent : tendres, sensibles et sincères. Des histoires communes et si particulières..

2023-12-27 fin : 2023-12-27 23:00:00. 10 EUR.

Parc du Casino THÉÂTRE DE LUCHON

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



A singer-songwriter (« hummer » he adds), Sylvain Cazalbou delivers songs without artifice that are like him: tender, sensitive and sincere. Stories that are both common and special.

Como cantautor, Sylvain Cazalbou ofrece canciones sin pretensiones y como él: tiernas, sensibles y sinceras. Historias comunes y especiales a la vez.

Der Sänger und Komponist Sylvain Cazalbou (« summt » fügt er hinzu), liefert uns Lieder ohne Künstlichkeit, die ihm ähnlich sind: zärtlich, sensibel und aufrichtig. Gemeinsame und doch so besondere Geschichten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE