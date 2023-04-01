Ouverture officielle du festival cultures urbaines Parc du Bois fleuri Lormont Catégories d’Évènement: Gironde

Ouverture officielle du festival cultures urbaines Parc du Bois fleuri, 1 avril 2023, Lormont. Ouverture officielle du festival cultures urbaines Samedi 1 avril, 16h00 Parc du Bois fleuri Entrée libre ↓ Programme du festival Cultures urbaines 2023 Parc du Bois fleuri Rue Lavergne Lormont Lormont 33310 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine Du 1 au 16 avril 2023 Festival cultures urbaines

2023-04-01T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-01T18:00:00+02:00 Festival cultures urbaines Inauguration

