CONCERT – RICASALSA PARC DES JACOBINS Rieux-Volvestre, 21 juillet 2023, Rieux-Volvestre.

Rieux-Volvestre,Haute-Garonne

La municipalité de Rieux-Volvestre vous invite à un concert du groupe « Ricasalsa ».

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 23:00:00. .

PARC DES JACOBINS Place des Jacobins

Rieux-Volvestre 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The municipality of Rieux-Volvestre invites you to a concert by the group « Ricasalsa »

El municipio de Rieux-Volvestre le invita a un concierto del grupo « Ricasalsa »

Die Stadtverwaltung von Rieux-Volvestre lädt Sie zu einem Konzert der Gruppe « Ricasalsa » ein

