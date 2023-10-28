Salon international du tatouage et du geek Parc des Expositions du Grand Cahors Fontanes, 28 octobre 2023, Fontanes.

Fontanes,Lot

Le plus gros festival international de la région débarque dans le Lot! De nombreux shows et concerts sont prévus pour l’occasion !

Des artistes venus du monde entier, un show extérieur avec camion décoré.

Les guest star attendus sont Lord Kossity et Cherry Jane

Présentation de Mimiss Tartouille, tatoueuse dont le style est ornemental couleur. Elle pratique la reconstruction post mastectomie gratuite. Elle a gagné 31 prix en convention.

Show cosplay !

Concours tattoo!

Restauration sur place

Événement familial.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

Parc des Expositions du Grand Cahors Zone d’activité de Cahors Sud

Fontanes 46230 Lot Occitanie



The region’s biggest international festival is coming to the Lot! Numerous shows and concerts are planned for the occasion!

Artists from all over the world, an outdoor show with a decorated truck.

Guest stars include Lord Kossity and Cherry Jane

Introducing Mimiss Tartouille, a tattoo artist with an ornamental color style. She offers free post-mastectomy reconstruction. She has won 31 convention prizes.

Cosplay show!

Tattoo contest!

Catering on site

Family event

El mayor festival internacional de la región llega al Lot Para la ocasión se han programado numerosos espectáculos y conciertos

Artistas de todo el mundo, un espectáculo al aire libre con un camión decorado.

Entre las estrellas invitadas figuran Lord Kossity y Cherry Jane

Presentamos a Mimiss Tartouille, una artista del tatuaje con un estilo de color ornamental. Ofrece reconstrucciones gratuitas tras una mastectomía. Ha ganado 31 premios en convenciones.

¡Espectáculo de cosplay!

Concurso de tatuajes

Catering in situ

Evento familiar

Das größte internationale Festival der Region kommt in den Lot! Zahlreiche Shows und Konzerte sind für diesen Anlass geplant!

Künstler aus der ganzen Welt, eine Show im Freien mit einem geschmückten Lastwagen.

Als Gaststars werden Lord Kossity und Cherry Jane erwartet

Vorstellung von Mimiss Tartouille, einer Tätowiererin, deren Stil ornamentale Farben sind. Sie bietet kostenlose Rekonstruktion nach Mastektomie an. Sie hat 31 Preise auf Kongressen gewonnen.

Eine Cosplay-Show!

Wettbewerb für Tattoos!

Verpflegung vor Ort

Familienfreundliche Veranstaltung

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT CVL Saint-Cirq-Lapopie