Salon international du tatouage et du geek Parc des Expositions du Grand Cahors Fontanes, 28 octobre 2023, Fontanes.
Fontanes,Lot
Le plus gros festival international de la région débarque dans le Lot! De nombreux shows et concerts sont prévus pour l’occasion !
Des artistes venus du monde entier, un show extérieur avec camion décoré.
Les guest star attendus sont Lord Kossity et Cherry Jane
Présentation de Mimiss Tartouille, tatoueuse dont le style est ornemental couleur. Elle pratique la reconstruction post mastectomie gratuite. Elle a gagné 31 prix en convention.
Show cosplay !
Concours tattoo!
Restauration sur place
Événement familial.
2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-29 . .
Parc des Expositions du Grand Cahors Zone d’activité de Cahors Sud
Fontanes 46230 Lot Occitanie
The region’s biggest international festival is coming to the Lot! Numerous shows and concerts are planned for the occasion!
Artists from all over the world, an outdoor show with a decorated truck.
Guest stars include Lord Kossity and Cherry Jane
Introducing Mimiss Tartouille, a tattoo artist with an ornamental color style. She offers free post-mastectomy reconstruction. She has won 31 convention prizes.
Cosplay show!
Tattoo contest!
Catering on site
Family event
El mayor festival internacional de la región llega al Lot Para la ocasión se han programado numerosos espectáculos y conciertos
Artistas de todo el mundo, un espectáculo al aire libre con un camión decorado.
Entre las estrellas invitadas figuran Lord Kossity y Cherry Jane
Presentamos a Mimiss Tartouille, una artista del tatuaje con un estilo de color ornamental. Ofrece reconstrucciones gratuitas tras una mastectomía. Ha ganado 31 premios en convenciones.
¡Espectáculo de cosplay!
Concurso de tatuajes
Catering in situ
Evento familiar
Das größte internationale Festival der Region kommt in den Lot! Zahlreiche Shows und Konzerte sind für diesen Anlass geplant!
Künstler aus der ganzen Welt, eine Show im Freien mit einem geschmückten Lastwagen.
Als Gaststars werden Lord Kossity und Cherry Jane erwartet
Vorstellung von Mimiss Tartouille, einer Tätowiererin, deren Stil ornamentale Farben sind. Sie bietet kostenlose Rekonstruktion nach Mastektomie an. Sie hat 31 Preise auf Kongressen gewonnen.
Eine Cosplay-Show!
Wettbewerb für Tattoos!
Verpflegung vor Ort
Familienfreundliche Veranstaltung
Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT CVL Saint-Cirq-Lapopie